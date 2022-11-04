Robinson critical of 'ridiculous' handball rule

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has taken aim at the “ridiculous” handball rule which he says is “ruining a lot of games”.

Buddies defender Richard Tait was penalised following a VAR check in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Hibs, with Martin Boyle rolling in the spot-kick opener.

Robinson also noted the two penalties awarded against Celtic for handball in their 5-1 Champions League drubbing by Real Madrid.

Ahead of the trip to Ross County on Saturday, Robinson said: "We have given six penalties away in 12 games and three have been for handball, which is the most ridiculous rule in football.

"People are complaining about VAR but VAR is only looking at these handballs. Who makes these rules? Incredible.

"We can control individual errors and we have to stop conceding penalties, which is difficult when the ball hits your fingertip now and it's a penalty.

"The two penalties against Celtic during the week - incredible decisions but within the rules they are penalties, unfortunately.

"How this is not being looked at... it is actually ruining a lot of the games.

"An unnatural position is your arms behind your back. If something is fired towards your face you automatically turn away from it and you protect yourself."