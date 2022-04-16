Matic to exit in the summer and Shaw's season could be over

Midfielder Nemanja Matic has told Manchester United he wants to leave this summer.

Matic, who United signed for £40m from Chelsea in 2017, has started only 13 matches this season.

The 33-year-old Serbia international signed a three-year contract extension in 2020, but the final year was optional.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United," Matic posted on social media., external

"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team-mates finish as strongly as possible."

Meanwhile, left-back Luke Shaw could miss the final weeks of the campaign after having surgery to remove the metal pins put in following his double leg break in 2015.

Shaw missed last weekend's defeat by Everton, a week after being forced off at half-time during United's draw with Leicester.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he expected the 26-year-old, who has made 27 appearances this season, to be out for "at least another four or five weeks".