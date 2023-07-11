Inter Milan are preparing to increase their bid for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku from their initial £23m offer - but the Blues want £40m. (Times, subscription needed, external)

Right-back Reece James wants to become Chelsea's new captain - despite interest from Real Madrid. (Beautiful Game Podcast, via Mirror, external)

Montpellier's French forward Elye Wahi, 20, and Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, are among the attacking targets being considered by Chelsea. (Evening Standard, external)

