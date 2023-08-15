Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

It's a start of a new era and, while it's not going to be an easy or straightforward journey, hopefully it'll be worth it.

I was quite deflated after last season - and, of course, losing one of our best players of all time hasn't exactly filled me with excitement and hope for the campaign ahead.

However, we have a new manager who seems to bring back the attacking style of football we all want to see, and in a formation that suits the players more too.

We also have a new captain in Son Heung-min, who is arguably one of the nicest characters in the game and is passionate about the club. We have two new vice-captains - James Maddison and Cristian Romero - who both bring experience to the table.

Watching the team play on Sunday was like a breath of fresh air. Was it perfect? No, far from it. Was it an improvement on last season? 100%.

Yves Bissouma was finally able to demonstrate just how much quality he has, and our midfield looked electric with him and Maddison in there.

Undoubtedly our biggest problem right now is having a quality striker. We haven't filled the gap that our record goalscorer left - Richarlison isn't the same type of player, and we didn't have any other options sitting on the bench either.

There's a lot of work to be done on and off the pitch before we can make a judgement on how things will go, but I’m cautiously optimistic.