Scotland youth striker Lewis Pirie has chosen to sever his ties with Aberdeen and join Leeds United.

The Dons have received undisclosed compensation and negotiated a sell-on clause for the 16-year-old, who was due to turn full-time at Pittodrie.

"We are obviously disappointed to be losing Lewis as he is one we had high hopes for, but at the same time we wish him all the best for future", said chief executive Alan Burrows.

"We did everything we possibly could to convince Lewis and his family to stay with Aberdeen, but he has decided to go to Leeds.

"[Director of Football] Steven Gunn has managed to negotiate a deal that gives some comfort in the short term, but also has significant upside should Lewis develop into the player we hope he can be."