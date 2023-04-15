Southampton interim manager Ruben Selles speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It's hurting already. We came here with the best of intentions to put in a good performance, I think we showed our personality in parts of the game, the way that we want to play and we didn't get what we want so it is hard. Seven games to go and it is starting to be more difficult for us.

"We didn't change much at half-time but the game got slower for us and we were caught on the difference in the tempo and when we concede the goal, we were not able to come back into the game.

"We are in a difficult situation, we have been in a difficult situation, we try our best, we try to compete. We compete in a lot of parts in the game and not getting any points today puts us in a difficult situation, nothing too different from before but just less games to play."

On whether there is a lack of belief in the squad: "No, I would not say that. We are in a difficult moment and usually when you are in those moments, everything has to be almost perfect for you to get three points and to score goals and get a good performance. We did it a couple of times, like against Tottenham but this is getting harder to do."

On whether the first goal was preventable: "I think both goals were pretty much preventable from our plan and from our perspective so we can avoid those situations as a team for sure. I think some of the principles, you concede a goal it is not casual, it is a player with quality just going through three players that we need to take them before. It is not one or two players, it is as a team. We need to solve this situation better.

"We knew that we needed to be at our very best from the beginning if we were going to get something from the situation and we have been trying to do it. Sometimes you don't get the result that you want. Every week, particularly after the last two or three defeats, we try our best and we try to come back again and go again so it's something that we need to continue doing."