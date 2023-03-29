Former Dundee United boss Craig Levein has revealed how close he was to returning to the club earlier this year.

Levein was one of the frontrunners to succeed Liam Fox only a matter of weeks ago before the role was filled by Jim Goodwin.

Speaking on the Sacked in the Morning podcast, Levein said: "Let's just say I didn't think it was for me, the job.

"I loved my time at Dundee United. It was probably one of the most special parts of my career, my managerial career anyway.

"I have got a great affection for the club and the supporters in particular and I did genuinely want to go back and try and help but the set-up just wasn't right for me."

Levein spent three years at Tannadice before leaving to take the Scotland job in 2009, but hasn't managed a club since 2019, his second stint at Hearts.