Standout Devlin 'will be a big loss'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

The win over Ross County was much needed. Three points, two great goals and up into the top six - lovely stuff!

They were great goals too, one from Joel Nouble, and the other from captain fantastic, Nicky Devlin.

Devlin stood out throughout the game - he really showed his leadership qualities, driving the team forwards. I reckon Steve Clarke could do with taking a closer look at him for Scotland.

Nicky’s been at the club for four years and has been a consistent performer and played a vital part in driving the team too. Reports in the media that he could leave after this season are worrying.

You don’t like to see the good guys go but also you can’t begrudge players from doing the best for their families either. He will be a big loss, although we have faith in David Martindale's incredible scouting abilities and the alchemy he has that produces gold from players who are a little lost in their careers.

If Nicky and the rest of the boys rumoured to be leaving can keep playing like they did this week, it will be a brilliant conclusion to a fabulous season.