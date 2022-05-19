West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson offered their sympathy to Burnley's Ashley Barnes after he was penalised for handball on Sunday at Tottenham.

Referee Kevin Friend did not initially spot the handball but changed his decision after a video assistant review.

Harry Kane slotted home the resulting penalty to secure three vital points for Spurs and nudge Burnley into the relegation zone with two games to play.

"Barnes was stretching and naturally when you do that, you put your arms out to keep your balance," Antonio told the Footballer's Football podcast.

"He's kicked it from a yard onto Barnes' hand. I think it's really harsh. If that goes against me, I'm fuming."

Wilson agreed, calling for the handball rule to be reviewed.

"When it goes for you, of course I'm all for it," he said. "But towards the end of the season, these decisions are defining clubs' futures.

"We need to make sure decisions are on point every time.

"This needs to be looked at because the rules are regimenting the game. There are too many grey areas for it to be totally black and white."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds