Three of West Ham’s four appearances in the semi-finals of a major European competition have been against German opposition. They have been eliminated in two of those, also falling at this stage to Borussia Dortmund in the 1966 Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Hammers have suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time under David Moyes, last doing so in April 2017 under Slaven Bilic (run of five).

Aaron Cresswell is the first Englishman to be sent off in the semi-final of a major European tie since John Terry (Chelsea v Barcelona) in the Champions League in 2011-12, and the first English player to be sent off twice in the same major European campaign.