If Arsenal wanted to keep Eddie Nketiah, they would have secured his future with the club by now, believes former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

The England Under-21 striker has scored four goals in his last four games, impressing in a rare run of starts under Mikel Arteta as the Gunners push for the top four.

Nketiah is out of contract in the summer and, while recent performancers will have enhanced his career prospects, Reo-Coker believes his future lies away from the Emirates.

"If they really wanted him, they would have done it by now," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Mikel Arteta does not seem like a reactive manager. He will be proactive and will know Nketiah's attributes from being on the training ground every day.

"He would have told the club to get it done.

"The future is bright for Nketiah though. The landscape has changed now and the windows of opportunity are greater for young players. He could go abroad, play in a competitive league and be successful."

