Who makes your Spurs team of the season?

Greg Jenner, public historian and host of BBC's You're Dead To Me

What a weird season.

Fourth is where Spurs are supposed to be, but this feels miraculous. Antonio Conte has heroically salvaged our reputation and undone huge damage, even if we benefited from Arsenal and Manchester United hilariously imploding. But still…

A year ago, Spurs were in crisis. Nuno Espirito Santo was our seventh choice, after weeks of embarrassing rejections. Oh, and club talisman Harry Kane was trying to escape out of the bathroom window.

Broken after only four months, Nuno’s firing left Conte with a difficult rescue operation. However, a humiliating European exit afforded Conte time to teach his tactics and his January signings revolutionised us - Dejan Kulusevski is fantastically creative, while Rodrigo Bentancur brings composure.

Of course, it helps that Cristian Romero is a man-hunting, ball-playing monster. And then you have Kane and Son Heung-min, with their record-breaking telepathy. Kane’s vision and technique is astonishing, and Son is a ruthless assassin with jet-heeled boots.

Shout-outs, as well, to the much-improved stalwarts. Hugo Lloris is back on form, Ben Davies has been great as a roaming left centre-back and Eric Dier is a rock. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's fitness made him Mr Reliable, plus I loved Oliver Skipp’s pre-injury energy and Ryan Sessegnon’s late surge. Doherty was a laughing-stock until suddenly he was crucial, and Emerson Royal? Well, he isn’t a wing-back, but he’s trying!

Yes, defeats by Burnley, Wolves, Southampton, Brighton, and Middlesbrough tainted the thrill, but Spurs alone bested Manchester City and thwarted Liverpool. We’re back in the Champions League, Kane is hopefully staying, and – if Levy gets his credit card out – next season could be very exciting indeed. COYS!

