Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Saturday’s opening day defeat to Chelsea has brought about a renewed positivity amongst the Everton fan base. A team so often susceptible to conceding from set pieces last season looked solid and resolute when defending all sixteen corners they faced. Lead by the every impressive James Tarkowski, Frank Lampard has a strong base to build upon going forward.

With the addition of Conor Coady and incoming Amadou Onana, there’s a feeling this side will become a tough nut to crack, however it’s imperative we now turn our attentions to attacking options before the transfer window closes.

One thing Saturday’s performance highlighted, was the need to bring in at least a short-term replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He is pivotal to how we set up and being the pressure release valve against sides that we give up possession to. I fully expect movement in the last few weeks of the window. After what’s been a slow summer full of trepidation, we may actually come out of the window stronger than when it opened.