Martindale 'can't wait for VAR' after penalty decision

Livingston manager David Martindale was unhappy with the penalty award which ultimately led to his side's defeat at the hands of Motherwell.

Christian Montano was penalised for a handball in the box, with Kevin van Veen scoring the spot kick. Dylan Bahamboula was also sent off for two yellow cards 12 minutes after coming on, although Martindale said he would need to see the second booking again.

Martindale told BBC Scotland: "I've watched it back [the penalty award], I need to be really careful what I say. I just can't wait until we get VAR in Scotland because that decision has went against us today. I don't think it's a penalty - I've watched it back and the players are all adamant it wasn't a penalty. There was a delay from the officials as well and I thought they were debating if it was a corner or not. So really disappointed in the penalty decision that went against us.

"Did we do enough to win the game, I don't think we did in all honesty. I think Motherwell shaded the game if I'm honest. But if we've lost the game to a bad officiating error it's really disappointing.

"But there's very few walking away from that with pass marks, including myself."

