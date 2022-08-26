Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media about Saturday's game at Manchester City.

Here are the highlights from his news conference:

"We have nothing to lose," said Vieira about facing the champions. "We will prepare to suffer and we will have to take our chances."

He said Palace's 2-0 win at City last season is "a positive memory", adding: "The challenge is can we repeat this kind of performance?"

Vieira praised Wilfried Zaha's start to the season after three goals in three games. "He's been fantastic since I've been here, on and off the field," he said. "He's taken responsibility - he's a mature player and he's working every single day to try to improve."

On reports linking Zaha with a transfer, he said: "You're always going to have this conversation in the window because of the quality of player he is, so we just have to deal with it."

