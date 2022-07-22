Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Having looked at Chelsea's current attacking options last week, this time it's the turn of the midfielders.

Frankly, there is a logjam here and it’s possible one club favourite might depart this summer. Conor Gallagher feels like a brand new signing - he's not made his competitive debut yet -while existing stalwarts N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic and the versatile Ruben Loftus-Cheek vie for playing time. Plus, the club has another academy product in Billy Gilmour returning from loan, not to mention Ross Barkley is still on the books.

It seems almost certain that Gilmour will depart and I expect permanently with him having two years left on his contract. It would be a shame given the Scottish playmaker's undeniable talent. One hopes it's not the sort of move Blues fans have seen and regretted before.

Loftus-Cheek will surely want guaranteed minutes and has flexibility to play in multiple positions, including as a number 10 and at right wing-back too. The formation Thomas Tuchel adopts will dictate how and where he is used.

Unfortunately, there is no out-and-out defensive midfielder in this bunch, bar another returnee Ethan Ampadu, who is a dark horse to make the final 25-man squad. Jorginho is more of a deep-lying playmaker and is partly why Tuchel has played three at the back behind him, while Kovacic and Kante are more energetic midfielders.

Finally, don't discount a move for West Ham's Declan Rice, which would trigger more departures from the above. Adding Rice’s steel and class to a fully-fit pair of Kante and Kovacic would be a massive step forward.