Mitrovic's brace sees him into Garth's team of the week

Aleksandar Mitrovic

I know it was warm at Craven Cottage, but not even the former European Champions can win football matches playing at walking pace.

Meanwhile, Fulham were right in the face of the visitors and they didn't like it.

Mitrovic, a player I thought was done playing Premier League football two years ago, was putting himself about like Didier Drogba - much to the dismay of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who got destroyed by the Serbia international for the first goal, and a Liverpool backline who had come for an easy life.

