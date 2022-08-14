'A really sore four days' - Ross

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross could not hide his disappointment and frustration after Sunday's 4-1 defeat away to Heart of Midlothian.

"Overall, we're nowhere near the levels we need to be at," he tells BBC Scotland.

"The opening period of the game, first 10 minutes, we looked weak. Our response was okay. The start to the second half again is desperately poor and then the game becomes a struggle.

"We've had a really sore week, a really sore four days. You find out more about yourself in these types of situation. As a squad and as a collective, we're going to have to dig deep ahead of next week."