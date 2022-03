Transfer news: Gunners keen on signing Hazard

Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard. The Belgium international joined Real in 2019 from Chelsea. (FootMercato - in French), external

The Gunners, along with Newcastle and Manchester United, are interested in Bayern Leverkusen's France winger Moussa Diaby. (Football.London), external

Meanwhile, Benfica have placed a £67m price tag on Darwin Nunez, who has helped his Portuguese club reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Nunez is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle. (Mirror), external

