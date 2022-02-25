Arsenal talking point: Top four on the radar

Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

That was a big three points that we very much needed!

I feel we were sloppy at the start of the game, however, we kept the right attitude and that is what got us the result in the end.

I feel top four is on the radar for us, looking at our remaining fixtures, we have a doable run of games to secure that position and I am believing in Mikel Arteta’s process.

Some of the fanbase have been quite critical of Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah. I feel they showed great character in this fixture; Pepe coming on and scoring, Nketiah coming on and changing the game. Fans want to see more great performances from both players; Nketiah as a striker and we want to see goals from him. I feel this will come soon with him consistently getting minutes. Martin Odegaard worked exceptionally hard and stood out, a well deserved man of the match performance by him.

I am even more proud of the team as a whole because our squad has been stripped down, we had Takehiro Tomiyasu & Emile Smith Rowe out (two key players) and still managed to get the three points.

Happy weekend!