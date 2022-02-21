This week's Premier League and Champions League commentaries
- Published
When it comes to this week's Champions League and Premier League action, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra have you covered:
Tuesday, 22 February
Chelsea v Lille (20:00) - 5 Live
Wednesday, 23 February
Liverpool v Leeds (19:45) - Sports Extra
Watford v Crystal Palace (19:45) - BBC Sport website
Atletico Madrid v Manchester United (20:00) - 5 Live
Friday, 25 February
Southampton v Norwich (20:00) - 5 Live
Saturday, 26 February
Manchester United v Watford (15:00) - 5 Live
Sunday, 27 February
West Ham v Wolves (14:00) - 5 Live
Chelsea v Liverpool (16:30) - 5 Live
All times GMT