'We're trying to build a team that is getting stronger'

West Ham face Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday as they hope to make another step towards winning silverware this season.

The Hammers are also in the Europa League knockout stages, where they have been paired with La Liga side Sevilla.

Boss David Moyes said "every manager wants to win a trophy", but also insisted that is not the only focus for the club.

"I look more at how we're going to continue to try to build the club and keep getting closer to winning trophies," he said.

"We're on a good track at the moment, but the next couple of years will be an important time. We're trying to build a team that's getting stronger.

"We've made a swift move towards the top end of the Premier League. We're involved in Europe, had a decent run in the Carabao Cup and we're trying to get a good run in the FA Cup if we can as well."