Burnley v Leicester: Team news

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the past two games.

Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out.

Leicester City welcome back striker Jamie Vardy, who has been sidelined since December with a hamstring issue.

Full-back Ricardo Pereira also returns, but this game comes too soon for defender Wesley Fofana.

Pick your Burnley XI to face Leicester

Select your Foxes team to start at Turf Moor