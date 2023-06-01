Here is a breakdown of the final results:

Alexis Mac Allister - 54%

Moises Caicedo - 35%

Julio Enciso - 7%

Jason Steele - 4%

And here's what Stuart Matthews from Proud Seagulls, external had to say about your winner...

"I had to add him to this list - our very own World Cup winner. I'm sure over the summer there will be interest for him in the transfer market. The club, no doubt, have put a huge price on his head. He is an amazing player and can be found all over midfield as well as further forward. He can dominate the top of the box and catch the defence off guard."

