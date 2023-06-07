West Ham matchwinner Jarrod Bowen tells BT Sport: "I obviously dreamed of scoring but to score the winner in the last minute, you always say you want to score a last minute winner and to do it in front of these fans, I thought I was going to cry.

"I’m so happy I can’t put it into words. We had a dream. We haven’t had the best season, myself included. To do what we did tonight in front of these fans, to give them this moment I am over the moon."

On his goal: "I think in my position you make that run 10 times you might get that ball once. As soon as you get it you've got to put it away.

"Never [have I felt like this in my life]. This is the biggest game of my career. The emotion, there was time for one more chance. I'm just so happy. I'm over the moon."