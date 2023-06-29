Kaiser Chiefs' bassist Simon Rix spaking about Patrick Bamford's Elland Road future on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: "In my head, no-one is going to take Bamford because of the injury problems, but he could possibly go.

"But because of that first season in the Premier League where he got 17 goals, if you were a team coming up [you might sign him].

"In the stadium it is very supportive [towards Bamford], but outside I think he is a very frustrating player. He has scored some great goals but has missed a lot of chances - mainly in the last couple of seasons he just can’t get on the pitch.

"If they said Bamford was going I wouldn’t even be bothered about a fee. If we had a decent striker lined up then I wouldn’t be too fussed."

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope added: "You can’t rule anything out. You just wonder with someone like Bamford, does he need a new challenge? And are there other players like that who need a new challenge?

"I’m not in his head, but you just wonder. It’s a reasonable question to ask."

