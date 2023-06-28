German football expert Jasmine Baba tells BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast why RB Leipzig have put a 100m euros price tag on Josko Gvardiol: "It’s a lot of money but I can see why his release clause is that high. It is about 94m and that kicks in next summer.

"RB Leipzig have said they are not going to sell for less when they know they can get this amount of money for him next summer. He is worth that much in the current market for a number of reasons.

"He is probably one of the best prospect centre-backs with a left foot. Left-footed defenders are slightly rarer - so there is always a bigger demand for them, which bumps up the price.

"He's a fantastic, well-balanced centre back and would fit in really well. His contract runs until 2027, so it’s a bigger contract pushing up his price.

"At 21 years of age, he’s already got 21 appearances in the senior Croatia national team. He’s Champions League experienced, he’s won two German Cups, finished in the top four very regularly - and all of that is a factor in his very high price tag.

"If he’s worth it, we don’t know. He’s 21 and nowhere near his peak age."

