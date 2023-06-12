A resolution to Manchester City's Premier League charges should not be expected "any time soon".

City, who completed the league, FA Cup and Champions League Treble on Saturday, are facing more than 100 charges from the Premier League in relation to their finances between 2009 and 2018.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport's football reporter Simon Stone said: "I wouldn't expect it [a resolution] any time soon. City dispute these charges. Pep Guardiola said at a press conference last month that he wants them dealt with as soon as possible.

"Behind the scenes, there is a feeling City are not quite as keen on getting this done quickly. They have objected to the chair of the committee on the grounds he is an Arsenal fan, and some of the charges relate to City not complying with the Premier League over their investigation.

"Some of these charges predate Guardiola - some observers feel that, without City breaking the rules, Guardiola would not have arrived and we would not have the situation we are at now.

"I don't know when it will be dealt with - if we get a resolution by the end of next season we will be doing well."