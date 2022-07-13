Verona move ‘perfect outcome’ for Hibs & Doig

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell has described Josh Doig’s move to Hellas Verona as the “perfect outcome” for the Easter Road club and the player.

The 20-year-old left-back has joined the Serie A outfit for a “significant seven-figure deal”, believed to be in the region of £3m.

"He’s a great young man with a big future ahead of him," said Kensell.

"Understandably, there’s been a lot of interest and speculation around him for a prolonged period of time, but we’ve always been in a strong, controlled position after he extended his contract with us back in November.

"We had good but drawn-out conversations with Verona, and this led to the perfect outcome for us and for Josh.

"We have received what is a really significant fee for this football club, money that will be reinvested into the first-team squad.

"This is a great example of what we want Hibs to be; a club that gives young, talented players a platform to shine before they generate substantial fees to reinvest into the club and the playing squad. This is how we will grow as a football club."