Taiwo Awoniyi has described his arrival at Nottingham Forest as a "dream" after becoming the club's record signing on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria forward has joined on a five-year contract for a fee thought to be about £17m from Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

"I’m very excited to be here," said Taiwo, who started his professional career at Liverpool.

"Having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions, and looking at Forest with its great history, it’s a club I want to be part of.

"It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League."

Cooper is delighted to get a player he says can go on to become a "top Premier League striker".

"There’s been a lot of interest of Taiwo from other Premier League clubs, and other clubs across Europe," he added.

"Our recruitment and coaching teams have been monitoring his progress closely over the last few months.

"He’s a player who we really believe in."

How excited are you about this signing, Forest fans? And what other business do you think the club needs to do? Have your say here