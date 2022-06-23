Bernabei on his way?

Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei is set to arrive in Scotland before the end of the week to complete his medical ahead of the 21-year-old signing five-year contract with Celtic in a near £4m transfer from Lanus, according to a report in his homeland. (Daily Record), external

Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo will not be joining Celtic despite having been strongly linked with a loan move to the Scottish champions this summer. (Football Scotland), external

Fenerbahce are set to battle Celtic for the signature of Vinicius Souza after the Turkish club submitted a £4.3m offer, but Belgian second-tier side Lommel reportedly want nearly double that for the 23-year-old midfielder. (Yeni Safak), external

Connor Barron, the 19-year-old midfielder who broke into the Aberdeen first team last season, has emerged as a target for Serie A clubs Bologna and Sassuolo while Celtic are also tracking the Scotland Under-21 international who the Pittodrie club want to secure on a new contract. (Daily Record), external