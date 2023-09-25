We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester City fans

Gary: Easy win. Out of character for Rodri and Gibbs-White should have been sent off too. Very poor refereeing, again lacking consistency and needs sorting. City march on.

Steve: I thought we had the game pretty much wrapped up at half-time but the red card made it nervy. Rodri's sending off was a joke, a booking would have been correct. The Forest player's play acting was embarrassing but that's the way it is these days.

Adam: Can't argue with the red card and we put in a professional, defensive performance thereafter. Forest were disgraceful, falling over to win fouls and appealing at every decision, all of which Anthony Taylor completely fell for. I was never concerned about this match with 10-men, but losing Rodri for Arsenal and Brighton is huge.

Muz: Gibbs-White’s play-acting was embarrassing and ultimately Forest got what they deserved, nothing. Rodri is normally so measured, but he is human after all. It was harsh. Will Pep give Phillips his chance in the next few games?

Nottingham Forest fans

Dave: From a Forest point of view, it's all about improving over last season. We keep doing that, especially in away games, and we'll finish higher up the league. Four of the toughest away games are out of the way now too, so things are looking rosy for me.

Malcolm: I’ve been a Forest fan since the early 1950s and I am disgusted with Morgan Gibbs-White's reaction. It was a red card but I hope Steve Cooper has a word with him, he was obviously trying to get Rodri sent off. I would sooner we go back to the Championship than have players like that.

Clairey: First 15 minutes, it was men against boys and I was worried there would be another four going in like last season. The sending off was a pivotal moment. We showed fight and aggression, we just need to be able to finish now. Promising glimpses but we need to learn and move forward.

Shaun: We had 41% possession and only one shot less on target than the Treble winners Manchester City at their own place. I call that improvement.