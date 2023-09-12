In the latest episode of BBC Radio Solent's Cherries: Unpicked podcast, Jordan Clark and Kris Temple discuss Bournemouth summer signing Milos Kerkez.

Impressed by the left-back's performances so far, Clark said: "Kerkez is some player.

"I was pitchside for the Swansea game in the Carabao Cup waiting to do interviews after the game. James Hill was going through the warm-down routine with the subs and he made a point of going up to Kerkez, shaking his hand and saying: 'You changed the game for us this evening when you came on.'

"Lloyd Kelly isn't as familiar with bombing forward and being in those top-end positions, [but] it seems like you're getting that from Kerkez already.

"He's also great at defending. It's hard to imagine he's only 19 years old."

Temple added: "His youthful exuberance will be helping with having the energy to get up and down the pitch. He's able to make rash decisions and he's eye-catching to watch."

