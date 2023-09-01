We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Luke: The obvious statement would be to get Hudson-Odoi over the line, as well as the keeper we're linked with and a top central midfielder like Sangare. We need to also be prudent and do the right business with outgoings too. If we can get some money back for players like Shelvey and Dennis that would be just as important for the club for FFP reasons.

Chris: Keep Johnson. He's young and class. Defenders hate pace. Will cost more to replace him so we could end up with two average players.

Jamie: We seem to have a good precision about transfer dealings this year. I’m all for more of that. Incoming: it would be great to have Sangare, but with PSV still in the Champions League, that might be a big ask. Outgoing: Shelvey to move on for everyone’s sake. It’d be nice to get fringe players away so they can play and we can move on.

Greg: I’d hate to see Johnson leave. He's he’s a top-class player and we really struggle without him.