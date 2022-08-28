Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham: Analysis

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

Sometimes it takes a bit of luck to turn things around - and West Ham will certainly hope Pablo Fornals' fortuitous winner against Aston Villa breathes new life into their season.

After a dismal start to the campaign, losing their first three matches without scoring, the Hammers badly needed to take three points away from Villa Park.

The first half would have offered the travelling fans little hope, however, as a speculative Fornals effort from distance was the only shot they could muster.

But with Said Benrahma's half-time introduction having given David Moyes' side fresh impetus, Fornals watched as another ambitious drive from range looped off Ezri Konsa and over Emiliano Martinez.

Declan Rice said the West Ham players felt "massive relief" at getting over the line for the first team this season, but they must now use it as a platform on which to build with much sterner challenges from Tottenham and Chelsea to come in the next week.

However, with three points in the bag and Lucas Paqueta set to join from Lyon, things are finally beginning to look up for last season's Europa League semi-finalists.