O'Neil hopeful of Rothwell 'impact'
Gary O'Neil is disappointed he is still unable to call upon summer signing Joe Rothwell - and described the absence of Lloyd Kelly as "a big blow".
The interim manager has five points from three games since taking charge after Scott Parker's dismissal in August but has been hampered by the loss of key players.
"Lloyd is obviously still out and he's big for us so that's a blow," O'Neil said. "He's injured his ankle so I don't think there's a set timeframe at the moment.
"Obviously, the club is working extremely hard to get him fit and hopefully he will be back soon.
"As for Joe, he has a real desire to make an impact and you're always frustrated when you're injured, especially if you've joined a new club. He is a good footballer and will be a big boost for everybody when back around the squad."
Despite the injuries, the Bournemouth boss was pleased with the state of his squad before the Brentford game.
"We're in a good place and I'm pleased with where the boys are," he said. "I expect us to be ready and raring to go."