G﻿ary O'Neil is disappointed he is still unable to call upon summer signing Joe Rothwell - and described the absence of Lloyd Kelly as "a big blow".

T﻿he interim manager has five points from three games since taking charge after Scott Parker's dismissal in August but has been hampered by the loss of key players.

"﻿Lloyd is obviously still out and he's big for us so that's a blow," O'Neil said. "He's injured his ankle so I don't think there's a set timeframe at the moment.

"﻿Obviously, the club is working extremely hard to get him fit and hopefully he will be back soon.

"﻿As for Joe, he has a real desire to make an impact and you're always frustrated when you're injured, especially if you've joined a new club. He is a good footballer and will be a big boost for everybody when back around the squad."

D﻿espite the injuries, the Bournemouth boss was pleased with the state of his squad before the Brentford game.

"﻿We're in a good place and I'm pleased with where the boys are," he said. "I expect us to be ready and raring to go."