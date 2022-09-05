We asked for your post-match comments after Liverpool drew 0-0 with Everton at Goodison Park.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Steve: The Reds are struggling to come to terms with the loss of Mane. They look half the team of last season. He was a genuine game-changer, his work-rate was phenomenal and he would often initiate the high press. Unfortunately, opponents know if they double up on Salah they nullify most of Liverpool's attacking threat. A season of transition.

Amrdeep: Another draw, but without Pickford's man-of-the-match performance and the woodwork the scoreline would have been very different. No need to panic... yet.

Seamus: Liverpool, a team I have supported for 40 plus years, just don't seem hungry enough until there are 20 minutes left to play. Salah isn't a winger. Put him in the middle.

Steve: Liverpool lack that intensity which has underpinned this team in recent years. Where was the press? The pace in transition? The crosses to Nunez? A dip in form for Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, coinciding with a stack of injuries, leaves Liverpool playing catch-up in a league where you cannot afford to fall behind for too long.

Ian: Something isn’t right with the squad. It doesn’t look balanced. They seem to have lost the press or teams have sussed how to counter it. Saturday's game was typical of a derby - frantic at times and unpredictable, and either team could have won it. Pickford and Alisson made some crucial saves to keep their teams in it. Nothing special from either team.