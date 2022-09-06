Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Once again at Old Trafford, Arsenal were on the wrong end of some contentious officiating. The first goal felt like a very important one in this game and Gabriel Martinelli thought he had given Arsenal the lead, but the ‘clear and obvious’ application of VAR’s intrusion was absent.

Arsenal must not lose sight of their progress this season, but they do need to work on being more efficient in both boxes. Mikel Arteta’s men had 47 touches in the Manchester United box, but only managed three shots on target and one goal. In contrast, United had 17 touches, and their six shots on target produced three goals.

Both Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka spurned decent chances, and while Gabriel Jesus worked hard all afternoon, he will have been disappointed not to get a shot on target.

Defensively, Gabriel and William Saliba, who have been a brilliant pair for much of this season, failed to deal with United’s obvious threat of pace in transition.

Arsenal wrestled back into the game at 1-1, only to be undone by a couple of straightforward long balls through the middle. The Gunners cannot make it that simple to let a game get away from them.