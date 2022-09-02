Leicester fans need to swiftly reappraise their expectations of what this season might hold after finishing "clear losers" in the transfer window, believes the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

The Foxes lost star defender Wesley Fofana to Chelsea and experienced keeper Kasper Schmeichel to French club Nice, and belatedly made Reims defender Wout Faes their first outfield signing of the summer on deadline day.

"We all need a bit of excitement in the transfer window to enjoy it, the idea and the rumours that our team are going to sign some players," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Leicester had nothing. All they had was who’s going to leave: Tielemans, Maddison, Fofana - their best defender who’s gone to Chelsea.

"The window can set the tone for the season and Leicester have had the opposite of an uplift. They are bottom of the table and were poor against Manchester United last night. There was nothing there – the squad has gone stale.

"The owner explained in the programme why they’ve had no money, why it’s about sustainable success and they’re still in good hands, that they didn’t have the finances to do it. They’d rather hold on to the players they have rather than sell them to raise the money.

"The problem with Leicester's business model is you cannot hope to sell your best players every summer and hope to stay at the same level.

"There needs to be a rapid realigning of expectations at Leicester this season. They are probably the clear losers of this August transfer window.”

