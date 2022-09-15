Raheem Sterling's goal was his 25th in the Champions League, surpassing Paul Scholes (24) to move second in the all-time English goalscorer in the competition, behind only Wayne Rooney (30).

Sterling now has as many Champions League goals as Robin van Persie, Hernan Crespo and Mario Jardel (25 each), and more than Scholes, Giovane Elber, Gonzalo Higuain, Luis Figo and Sadio Mane (24 each).