Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton have always been quite relaxed when it comes to succession planning.

They feel the club is run in such a sensible way, they always have an answer.

Owner Tony Bloom didn't flinch when Newcastle United came for director of football Dan Ashworth in the summer, and it is likely to be the same now.

However, there is bound to be a bit of apprehension.

Graham Potter has taken Brighton into uncharted territory with a progressive brand of football.

It is scarcely believable that it is less than 12 months since Brighton were booed by their own fans during a goalless draw against Leeds.

Since then, they have recorded their highest ever league finish, won at Manchester United for the first time and are currently fourth in the Premier League, splitting the 'big six'. Progressing from there is not easy.

Potter once told BBC Sport that he was resigned to never being a high-profile manager when, at the time, he was being linked with Everton.

"It is hard to be a sexy name when you are called Potter, especially if your first name is Graham," he said.

"Add into that a long face and a ginger beard, and all the rest of it, and I just have to stick to being a football coach and work with the players."

He added: "The mistake is often to think you are better than you are and can succeed in any environment," he added. "That is not the case.

"I am ambitious. I want to succeed. But I am no magician. I need help. To be successful as a coach, you need good people around you - staff, board, CEO, the strategy of the club, the structures around it, the players."

Brighton will be relaxed if Potter does leave the Amex, but the decision over who comes next would be a massive test of their recruitment.