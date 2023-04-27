We asked for your views on Wednesday’s Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester City fans

Paul: Complete masterclass by Pep Guardiola. Mikel Arteta had no response to Erling Haaland playing deeper with Kevin de Bruyne further forward.

Steve: City were just too good for Arsenal with silky football from every player. Felt for Arsenal they have just lost their way at the wrong time of the season. Pep just knows how to win.

David: The pretenders to the throne were sent packing. There is no way back to the title for Arsenal after tonight.

Eddie: Good to see City finally playing on the break, not bothered about possession percentages and giving their defenders plenty of practice at defending. Delighted at this new approach which started against Bayern Munich.

Graham: Pressed Arsenal back from the first minute, which rattled them and had an immediate effect. The players chased down everything, 10 out of 10 collectively.

Arsenal fans

Gerry: Poor performance. Should have started Kieran Tierney. A poor job in coaching today from Arteka. He should have tightened his defence and added a player to midfield. Today it was men against boys both on and off the field.

Peter: Since William Saliba has been out, it proves Rob Holding is just not good enough. Saliba has been out for four games. Three draws and a defeat. It says it all. I know one player doesn’t make a team, but having him out has certainly changed our defence.

Didu: Demonstration of master coach vs novice. Arteta has shown too much loyalty to some players throughout the season. He did not have the confidence to rotate and keep his team fresh. Earlier in the season, we saw Pep benching Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker because of form. Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka have looked exhausted the last six games.

Michael: Arsenal are good to watch footballing-wise, but they were not at the level to win a championship. Liverpool finished second and were head and shoulders above this Arsenal team. With all the top six teams misfiring this year, it was a chance for Arsenal, which they fluffed in the last six games. Leicester did it when all the top teams did not perform.

Leslie: There is no guarantee that Arsenal will win their next three games. If this was to happen and Manchester United or Newcastle go on a run, this could pull Arsenal into a fight to keep second place.