Hearts 'will do everything' to finish third again – Sibbick

Toby Sibbick retains belief his Hearts side can claw back a five-point deficit on Aberdeen to finish third for a second successive season.

The Tynecastle club travel to St Mirren this Saturday, with Sibbick expecting a "difficult" game.

But despite the impressive home form of Stephen Robinson's men, the 23-year-old defender feels Hearts have what it takes to get back to winning ways after last weekend's defeat to champions Celtic.

“[St Mirren] have caused a lot of teams problems," Sibbick said. "They’ve got a structure, they work well from it and we’ve been looking at their strengths and weaknesses.

"The message is to go out there and get three points. Funnily enough, it’s still in our hands [to finish third]. We just have to win every game starting on Saturday.

“We want to finish third and we will do everything we can to get there. We have to believe as a team and as players because we do have the quality in us, and it’s just about bringing it out.”