Kilmarnock winger Rory McKenzie is feeding off the “adrenaline rush” of a survival fight that he rates as less stressful than last season’s Championship title win.

Avoiding defeat at home to Ross County on Sunday will ensure Killie don’t make an immediate return to the second tier.

"I have tried to put a spin on it that one day I am not going to be playing football, I will have a normal job and in a few years I won't have this feeling,” said 29-year-old McKenzie.

"In a few years' time there won't be the adrenaline rush that I have for the next three days so I am trying to spin it that way and enjoy it the best I can.

"The worst part is now. I was quite nervous leading up to the Dundee United game and the best I felt was when I was walking out. That's when you know you are in control of it.”

McKenzie added: "I probably found it mentally tougher last year, with going to win. I felt there was more pressure and I had never experienced that before.

“Usually it's been about staying in the league and last year was about trying to win the league, and that was different for me.

"Don't get me wrong, this is just as big, probably bigger but I do believe we have got what it takes.”