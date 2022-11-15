C﻿eltic captain Kelly Clark says it was a "dream come true" to score her first Scotland goal.

T﻿he centre-back opened the scoring in just her third game for her country as Pedro Martinez Losa's side signed off a topsy-turvy year with a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela on Monday.

Clark, 28, believes the Scots are on an upward trajectory despite the agony of missing out on the World Cup when they lost to Republic of Ireland in last month's play-off.

“The progression is clear for everyone to see," she said. "It’s obviously been a bit of a disappointing year but we just need to look at how far we’ve come on and be excited about how we can grow because we’ve got some great potential in the changing room.

“It’s been a pretty incredible year for me," added Clark, who lifted both domestic trophies with Celtic last season.

"This time last year was the first time I was called up and if you’d told me that a year later I would have scored a goal, I’d never have believed you. It’s a total dream come true."

Meanwhile, Clark's Celtic team-mate Lucy Ashworth-Clifford has picked up the SWPL1 player of the month award for October.

T﻿he 23-year-old, a summer signing from Lewes, netted three times in five October games and provided two assists.

"It's a good achievement, I wasn't expecting to win it but I am glad that I have and hopefully I can try and get some more," Ashworth-Clifford said.