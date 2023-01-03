Southampton v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

This will be the first meeting between Southampton and Nottingham Forest in any competition since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, when Saints won home and away.

This match will see two Welsh managers (Nathan Jones and Steve Cooper) face in a Premier League match for only the 20th time, and first time since August 2017, when Tony Pulis and Mark Hughes shared a 1-1 draw as managers of West Brom and Stoke respectively.

Southampton have won their last two games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 17 (D4 L11). They last won three in a row against Forest in January 1984.