United's Aziz Behich played the whole game as Australia's heroic World Cup journey came to an end with a 2-1 defeat by Lionel Messi's Argentina in the last 16.

Behich almost scored an incredible equaliser, as he surged past four players and into the box, before having his shot blocked by the desperate challenge of Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez.

But it wasn't to be for the left-back and the Socceroos.

Match report: Argentina 2-1 Australia