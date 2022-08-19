'Chelsea need a goalscorer for added bite'

Chelsea can expect to challenge for honours this season if they continue to deepen the quality in their squad, says the club's former defender Michael Duberry.

The Blues have made a string of signings this summer including Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka.

But Duberry told The Football News Show: "Tuchel needs to get a goalscorer, to give this tiger a bite that’s going to scare people off. Aubameyang, yes he’s worked with Tuchel before but is he the fit?

"The way Chelsea played against Spurs, pressing high, full of energy, will Aubameyang do that? You’re scratching your head as to what striker will play that role, that will give them that selfless running and still bag 20 goals a season."

“The realistic expectation is to be challenging for the title.

"That’s the demand of the club. Can they challenge Man City and Liverpool? Yes. Can they sustain it to the very last? That’s questionable.

"Can they challenge on all fronts, European as well? They need to bolster their squad to do that. It’s a big ask, once you go past Christmas.

"It’s a big demand on the players, that’s when you see fatigue set in. You need a bigger squad to share the load. Not just a big squad but where quality doesn’t dip. It’s a huge ask and an expensive one.”