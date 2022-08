Brighton have signed teenage winger Luca Barrington from Manchester City.

The 17-year-old, who joined City at the age of six, has signed a deal until 2025.

Albion's under-21s coach Andrew Crofts said: “Luca had an outstanding campaign at under-18 level with City last season and we’re delighted to welcome him to Brighton & Hove Albion.

“He’s got a lot of ability, a great attitude and we’re really excited to start working with him.”