After both Liverpool and Manchester City secured first-leg wins in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, attention for the two clubs now turns to Sunday's huge Premier League meeting.

Pep Guardiola's side hold a one-point advantage over Jurgen Klopp's men in the table with just eight games to go.

Reds fans, how are you feeling before the game?

Are you confident of picking up all three points given the excellent run of form? Or does the recent top-flight record at Etihad Stadium cause you concern?

Let us know your thoughts here